Mandatory water efficiency labelling set to deliver £270m in savings

The government will today launch a new consultation on proposals to introduce mandatory water efficiency labels for domestic appliances, which if adopted could result in reduced energy and water bills for millions of households.

The government said that based on 2019 prices the proposed labels were expected to save £125m on water bills and £147m on energy bills over 10 years, as well as 1,200 million litres of water a day - the equivalent of 480 Olympic swimming pools.

The savings could prove to be larger still given recent increases in energy bills, growing concerns over water supplies, and the ability of labelling schemes to encourage manufacturers to enhance the efficiency of their products over time.

"Water is a precious resource," said Water Minister Steve Double. "We want to support consumers so they can make savings without having to make significant changes to their daily lives. These plans will help people to make the right choices to save water and reduce their energy bills."

The proposals aim to introduce a separate water label from the existing energy label for display on toilets, urinals, kitchen sink taps, bathroom basin taps, non-electric shower outlet devices and shower assembly solutions, dishwashers, washing machines, and combination washer/dryers.

The government said more water efficient appliances could help curb energy bills, given hot water use is the second largest use of energy in a home after space heating. For example, installing a water-efficient showerhead could save an average household 3,762 litres of water and £17.44 off their combined utility bills per year.

The hope is the new labels can emulate the success of energy efficiency labels, which along with minimum performance standards are credited with delivering energy bill savings of £75 for the average dual-fuel household in 2021 - savings that are set to increase this year in the wake of rising energy prices.

David Black, CEO at regulator Ofwat, said the proposed labels could also help tackle the water stress afflicting much of the country in recent months. "This summer has highlighted the importance of water," he said. "Water labelling is a key tool, helping everybody make informed choices that can reduce their water use and bills. Managing water demand plays a role in tackling the pressures on our water system, alongside pushing water companies to reduce leakage and looking at new sources and water transfers to increase our future water supply. We support the proposals and look forward to seeing the outcome of this consultation."

The proposals were also welcomed by Christine McGourty, chief executive at trade body Water UK, who said: "The government's proposals on water efficiency labelling are a vital step forward in reducing the amount of water we all use, and will allow customers to make informed decisions as well as save money and energy. Alongside the work that water companies are already doing to tackle leakage from pipes, and invest in infrastructure, cutting water use will help make our water supply more resilient to the existential challenges of climate change."