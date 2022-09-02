Consultation launched on Local Government Pension Scheme climate requirements

New proposals put forward for new climate-related requirements to be placed on pension scheme's administering authorities

The government has launched a consultation on Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) governance and reporting of climate change risks.

The consultation - published yesterday - seeks views on proposals to require LGPS administering authorities in England and Wales to assess, manage, and report on climate-related risks, in line with the guidelines established by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The consultation - launched by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities - outlines the government's proposed requirements in relation to governance, strategy, metrics, targets, and guidance.

It also looks at risk management, data quality, reporting, and the role of LGPS asset pools in delivering the requirements.

It is proposed that LGPS administering authorities would calculate the carbon footprint of their assets and assess how the value of each fund's assets or liabilities would be affected by different temperature rise scenarios.

The consultation proposes that administering authorities should report on this annually, and that these reports will be summarised in an LGPS-wide report, including the overall carbon emissions of the scheme.

The 12-week consultation closes to responses on 24 November.

Commenting on the consultation, Aegon head of pensions Kate Smith said: "It's only right that the LGPS, as one of the largest pension schemes, is brought in line with the private pension sector with reporting on climate related risks and opportunities. The largest occupational pension schemes, and all master trusts, are already reporting, publishing or about to publish their TCFD reports with more to follow next year.

"As the LGPS will have over a year to plan for this new regulatory requirement, it will be able to take learnings from these private sector reports which are expected to evolve over time."

Hymans Robertson also welcomed the consultation with head of LGPS investment, Philip Pearson, noting that it "provides clear direction for funds on the steps they will need to take to further develop their approach to addressing and reporting on climate change risks".

"The timescales are sensible, with the first reports due by December 2024, although we expect that a number of funds will be in a position to report ahead of this deadline given the work that has already been undertaken to address climate issues," he added. "Governance also plays an important role in the proposals with emphasis being placed on assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

"This makes the consideration of climate risk much more than a reporting exercise; funds will need to ensure that all parties involved in the management of investments are properly addressing climate risk."

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.

