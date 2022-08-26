From greenwash to 'greywash': Why sustainability strategies are being shackled by a lack of creativity

clock • 4 min read

All too often businesses are failing to creatively activate their sustainability strategies and thus reach and inspire their audiences, explains Salterbaxter's Kathleen Enright

As businesses race to deliver on their 2030 net zero commitments and beyond, we have seen many launch inspiring and well-placed sustainability strategies to transform their business practices. Yet,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

In the era of Electricity 4.0, businesses must strategise, digitise, decarbonise

23 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

'Major turning point': Octopus Energy and National Grid ESO hail V2G tech milestone

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Fossil fuel advertising ban comes into force in France

24 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Britishvolt co-founder and CEO steps down amid funding fears

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The opposite is true': Solar industry rubbishes claims it poses threat to UK farmland

19 August 2022 • 7 min read

More on Marketing

The National Assembly in Paris, France | Credit: iStock
Marketing

Reports: Fossil fuel advertising ban comes into force in France

Firms no longer permitted to promote petroleum and coal products and services in France under new climate law

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 24 August 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

How can the UK encourage greener, cheaper energy behaviours this winter?

Consumer behaviour change must carry almost a third of the weight of delivering net zero - and there are plenty of policy options at the next PM's disposal, argues think tank Onward

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 August 2022 • 12 min read
Credit: iStock
Marketing

As the climate changes, language is evolving too

The Oxford English Dictionary's Patricia Stewart charts how language related to the environment, climate change, and sustainabiliy is changing to reflect new global realities

Patricia Stewart, Oxford English Dictionary
clock 19 August 2022 • 4 min read