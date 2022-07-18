Innovation could spur the UK's nuclear renaissance

Advanced nuclear technologies, modular manufacturing methods and new approaches to project finance could usher a more cost-effective era for the UK's nuclear industry, writes LSE's Esin Serin
As part of its approach to dealing with energy security concerns, the UK government has turned to nuclear power. While near-term targets look at expanding existing forms of nuclear power, the UK also has...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial