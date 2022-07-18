Innovation could spur the UK's nuclear renaissance

clock • 5 min read

Advanced nuclear technologies, modular manufacturing methods and new approaches to project finance could usher a more cost-effective era for the UK's nuclear industry, writes LSE's Esin Serin

As part of its approach to dealing with energy security concerns, the UK government has turned to nuclear power. While near-term targets look at expanding existing forms of nuclear power, the UK also has...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Tory leadership hopefuls urged to confirm climate stance

12 July 2022 • 7 min read
02

Tory leadership hopefuls clarify net zero views, as UK braces for record heat

14 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Theresa May urges candidates to double down on climate action to tackle cost of living crisis

13 July 2022 • 6 min read
04

The BusinessGreen guide to the Tory leadership hopefuls' green credentials

13 July 2022 • 10 min read
05

'Beyond legal only': Why experts are calling for new rules for investments in forest-risk commodities

12 July 2022 • 7 min read

More on Nuclear

Low-carbon cement firm Terra CO2 Technology raises $46m
Investment

Low-carbon cement firm Terra CO2 Technology raises $46m

Terra CO2 Technology said it will use funds to develop and produce low-carbon cement alternatives for the construction industry

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2022 • 2 min read
Artist impression of the proposed factory at Teesworks
Energy

GE shelves plans for giant wind blade factory on Teesside

News comes as SeAH Wind celebrates start of work on £400m offshore wind wind factory in the region

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
Direct Air Capture start-up secures £3m funding boost
Investment

Direct Air Capture start-up secures £3m funding boost

Net Zero Technology Centre backs SMART-DAC technology from CO2CirculAir that is set to be trialled in Northern Ireland

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read