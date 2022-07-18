Ecology Building Society boosts green mortgage offering for self-build homes

As demand for fossil-fuel free heating grows against a backdrop of soaring energy prices, policymakers and industry need to work together to prep the instalaltion workforce for a major roll out of electric heat pumps, writes Panasonic's Enrique Vilamitjana...

Enrique Vilamitjana, Panasonic HVAC Europe 19 July 2022 • 7 min read 19 July 2022 • 7 min read