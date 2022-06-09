'Clean jet fuel of the future': EU urged to ramp up e-kerosene ambition

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

With the right policies, Europe could produce 1.83 million tonnes of e-kerosene in 2030, saving about five million tonnes of CO2, a new analysis finds

Calls are mounting for the European Union to increase its targets for the production of e-kerosene, the low carbon aviation fuel produced using green hydrogen and direct air capture technologies. An...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Energy efficiency is sexy': Lord Callanan insists UK is no 'laggard' on energy efficiency

We must double down on carbon pricing to keep net zero alive

Most read
01

Carbon Credits: Google and Unilever among firms 'road testing' new code of practice

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Electric vehicles continue to provide one bright spot for gloomy auto market

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

'The inefficiency penalty': Government again urged to get a grip on underpowered energy efficiency policy

07 June 2022 • 8 min read
05

Misleading and unsubstantiated: Advertising watchdog rules against plastic grass firm's 'eco-friendly' claims

08 June 2022 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

A concept of Airbus' zero emission hydrogen powered planes | Credit: iStock
Aviation

Airbus launches new hydrogen research hub for zero emission aviation technologies

New West Country research hub officially launched, as government publishes roadmap for decarbonising the aviation sector supply chain

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 May 2022 • 3 min read
Tap and Charge: Visa joins forces with JustCharge in bid to boost EV take up
Aviation

Tap and Charge: Visa joins forces with JustCharge in bid to boost EV take up

Cardholders will be rewarded for using the chargepoint rental app's network

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 20 May 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Airbus
Aviation

Jet Zero: Is aviation 'techno-optimism' putting UK emissions targets in jeopardy?

New report from Element Energy argues halting airport expansion and introducing demand reduction measures provides a "less risky" route for tackling aviation emissions than betting on emerging technologies

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 May 2022 • 5 min read