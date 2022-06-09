'Clean jet fuel of the future': EU urged to ramp up e-kerosene ambition

With the right policies, Europe could produce 1.83 million tonnes of e-kerosene in 2030, saving about five million tonnes of CO2, a new analysis finds
Calls are mounting for the European Union to increase its targets for the production of e-kerosene, the low carbon aviation fuel produced using green hydrogen and direct air capture technologies. An...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial