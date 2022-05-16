'Welcome shift in attitude': MPs and Ministers find common ground on 'unacceptable' water pollution

MPs have hailed a "welcome shift in attitude" from the government in its approach to improving England's water quality, after Ministers today agreed to consider a range of recommendations from the Environmental Audit Committee to combat storm sewerage overflows and pollution across UK waterways.

The EAC said the government and water sector regulator Ofwat had accepted that firms should face far more pressure to invest in England's sewerage network, take better account for natural capital, and increase the use of nature-based climate solutions.

It said action from the government in each of these areas could pave the way for a major upgrade of England's overloaded Victorian sewerage infrastructure, more industry investment in research to better understand water pollution, and enhanced monitoring of water quality.

The news follows growing outcry over the state of Britain's waterways and coastlines, with data showing many water companies continue to pump huge amounts of sewage into rivers and seas, which has in some cases led to multi-million-pound fines for guilty companies.

Conservative MP Philip Dunne, chair of the EAC, noted that sewage was poured into England's waterways 370,000 times last year, a level of pollution he branded as "simply unacceptable".

However, he welcomed the "broadly positive" response from the government to the Committee's concerns.

"Improving water quality in our rivers is not an easy task and will not be solved overnight," he said. "This is a critical period for transforming human impact on our waterways and I welcome the way in which the government is engaging and seeking to put right the indifference of successive previous administrations. The Committee will continue to hold the government, its arms-length bodies, and the water companies to account as they implement these plans to improve the water quality in England's rivers."

Not all recommendations from the EAC on water quality secured support from government, however, with the Committee expressing particular frustration that the government chose to reject its demands to crackdown on agricultural pollution.

It noted concerns from the government that policies to tackle nutrient pollution from farming could hamper or stall housebuilding. Moreover, Ministers have rejected the EAC's call for a presumption against planning permission for new intensive livestock units in areas that are suffering from excessive nutrient pollution, such as in the Wye Valley.

The EAC further recommended the government include voluntary targets to reduce microplastic pollution from textiles in its Textiles 2030 clothing sustainability scheme, but this proposals was also rejected by the government.

However, the government stressed that tackling water pollution across the UK remained a top priority, and highlighted its plans to deliver the "largest programme of government action history" to tackle storm overflows, as well as making water firms set out steps to reduce their occurrence.

"Water quality is a top priority for me," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "We are the first government to set out our expectation that water companies must take steps to significantly reduce storm overflows and we are consulting on the single biggest programme in history to tackle storm sewage discharges.

"We are setting ambitious targets, delivering on our Environment Act and cracking down on those water companies that are not playing their part in delivering the clean water that the people of this country want to see."