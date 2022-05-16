'Welcome shift in attitude': MPs and Ministers find common ground on 'unacceptable' water pollution

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Surface pollution on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Lancashire | Credit: iStock
Image:

Surface pollution on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Lancashire | Credit: iStock

Environmental Audit Committee welcomes government's plans to boost research, enforcement, and investment to help tackle water pollution

MPs have hailed a "welcome shift in attitude" from the government in its approach to improving England's water quality, after Ministers today agreed to consider a range of recommendations from the Environmental Audit Committee to combat storm sewerage overflows and pollution across UK waterways.

The EAC said the government and water sector regulator Ofwat had accepted that firms should face far more pressure to invest in England's sewerage network, take better account for natural capital, and increase the use of nature-based climate solutions.

It said action from the government in each of these areas could pave the way for a major upgrade of England's overloaded Victorian sewerage infrastructure, more industry investment in research to better understand water pollution, and enhanced monitoring of water quality.

The news follows growing outcry over the state of Britain's waterways and coastlines, with data showing many water companies continue to pump huge amounts of sewage into rivers and seas, which has in some cases led to multi-million-pound fines for guilty companies.

Conservative MP Philip Dunne, chair of the EAC, noted that sewage was poured into England's waterways 370,000 times last year, a level of pollution he branded as "simply unacceptable".

However, he welcomed the "broadly positive" response from the government to the Committee's concerns.

"Improving water quality in our rivers is not an easy task and will not be solved overnight," he said. "This is a critical period for transforming human impact on our waterways and I welcome the way in which the government is engaging and seeking to put right the indifference of successive previous administrations. The Committee will continue to hold the government, its arms-length bodies, and the water companies to account as they implement these plans to improve the water quality in England's rivers."

Not all recommendations from the EAC on water quality secured support from government, however, with the Committee expressing particular frustration that the government chose to reject its demands to crackdown on agricultural pollution.  

It noted concerns from the government that policies to tackle nutrient pollution from farming could hamper or stall housebuilding. Moreover, Ministers have rejected the EAC's call for a presumption against planning permission for new intensive livestock units in areas that are suffering from excessive nutrient pollution, such as in the Wye Valley.

The EAC further recommended the government include voluntary targets to reduce microplastic pollution from textiles in its Textiles 2030 clothing sustainability scheme, but this proposals was also rejected by the government.

However, the government stressed that tackling water pollution across the UK remained a top priority, and highlighted its plans to deliver the "largest programme of government action history" to tackle storm overflows, as well as making water firms set out steps to reduce their occurrence.

"Water quality is a top priority for me," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "We are the first government to set out our expectation that water companies must take steps to significantly reduce storm overflows and we are consulting on the single biggest programme in history to tackle storm sewage discharges.  

"We are setting ambitious targets, delivering on our Environment Act and cracking down on those water companies that are not playing their part in delivering the clean water that the people of this country want to see."

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

Keep on truckin': Government touts £200m fund to kick-start zero emission trucks rollout

Most read
01

Octopus Energy backs Morocco-UK solar link project

12 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

10 May 2022 • 9 min read
03

'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

12 May 2022 • 6 min read
04

Sustainably sauced: Heinz Ketchup to develop prototype 'paper' bottles

10 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

Powering Net Zero Pact: SSE, Siemens, GE Renewables join pledge for 'fair and just' net zero transition

11 May 2022 • 4 min read

More on Policy

'Inevitable and sensible': Public support builds for road pricing proposals
Automotive

'Inevitable and sensible': Public support builds for road pricing proposals

New report from Social Market Foundation argues shift towards road-pricing would prove more effective than fuel duty and could help tackle cost of living crisis

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 May 2022 • 4 min read
'British Nuclear Renaissance': Government announces £120m fund to help innovators enter sector
Nuclear

'British Nuclear Renaissance': Government announces £120m fund to help innovators enter sector

The Future Nuclear Enabling Fund aims to support the government's ambition to approve eight new reactors by 2030

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read
Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation
Policy

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

Long-awaited publication of government's environmental principles for policymaking triggers warnings from NGOs that green protections could now be watered down

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 May 2022 • 5 min read