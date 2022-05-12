We need to get serious about speeding up the switch to sustainable aviation fuel

clock • 4 min read

The government must act now to scale power-to-liquid fuels that would allow the aviation industry to reduce their emissions, while long-term solutions are in development, argues Green Alliance's Helena Bennett

Although flying is one of the most carbon intensive activities a person can do, and despite growing focus on polluting behaviours in recent years, emissions from aviation have more than doubled since 1990....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

06 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

10 May 2022 • 9 min read
03

Tesco and WWF to dish out grants for sustainable food supply chain innovations

09 May 2022 • 4 min read
04

Coldplay team up with biofuels giant Neste to help slash world tour emissions

06 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Sustainably sauced: Heinz Ketchup to develop prototype 'paper' bottles

10 May 2022 • 2 min read

More on Aviation

'The only net zero carbon option': Back power-to-liquid fuel for aviation decarbonisation, ministers urged
Aviation

'The only net zero carbon option': Back power-to-liquid fuel for aviation decarbonisation, ministers urged

Green Alliance makes the case for government to back power-to-liquid fuel as part of its plans to decarbonise flying in the short- to medium-term

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 May 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: ZeroAvia
Aviation

ZeroAvia and Shell ink deal to get airport hydrogen supply off the ground

Oil and gas giant to support delivery of the infrastructure needed for ZeroAvia's zero emission test flight programme

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 10 May 2022 • 2 min read
Study: How corporate air travel policies are jeopardising climate goals
Aviation

Study: How corporate air travel policies are jeopardising climate goals

Transport & Environment warns majority of UK businesses are failing to disclose or reduce their air travel emissions, as separate study warns airlines are routinely missing their climate targets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 May 2022 • 4 min read