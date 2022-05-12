'The only net zero carbon option': Back power-to-liquid fuel for aviation decarbonisation, ministers urged

Not all sustainable aviation fuels are necessarily as sustainable as advertised, and the government should choose carefully when deciding which jet fuel alternatives it intends to support as it draws up plans to decarbonise the aviation sector.

That is according to a new report published by Green Alliance this morning, which urges Ministers to back power-to-liquid fuel in its forthcoming Jet Zero Strategy, noting the synthetic fuel produced with green hydrogen and carbon captured directly from the air is the "only net zero carbon" aviation fuel in development today.

Blending fuels produced with non-fossil sources into traditional jet fuel is widely acknowledged to be one of the best technological solutions for reducing the significant environmental footprint of the aviation industry in the short- to medium-term, with experts predicting it will be several decades before fully zero emission aircraft are ready for commercial deployment.

The government has indicated it will mandate the use of so-called sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) as part of plans it is currently drawing up to decarbonise the sector, and in recent years there have been a flurry of project announcements from firms readying themselves to supply the aviation sector with kerosene alternatives as the net zero transition gathers pace. For example, British Airways and sustainable jet fuel firm Velocsys are planning a waste-to-fuel project on the Humber, and Essar Oil is plotting a waste-to-fuel facility between Manchester and Liverpool with Fulcrum Bioenergy.

Today, Green Alliance has recommended the government introduce a specific target for power-to-liquid fuel alongside any SAF mandate, noting the e-fuel has the potential to deliver more significant carbon savings than other types of sustainable aviation fuel, for instance biofuel produced from agricultural waste or recycled fossil fuel waste.

Power-to-liquid fuel can be produced with less emissions and land impacts than sustainable aviation fuels dependent on crops or waste as feedstock, it said.

Green Alliance policy advisor Helena Bennett said a power-to-liquid mandate would create jobs and ensure any transition to sustainable aviation fuels had maximum impact on the UK's drive to a net zero economy.

"Government backing power-to-liquid fuel would allow the aviation industry to start to bring down emissions while long-term solutions are in development," she said. "This course of action would also support job creation in manufacturing in new, green industries across Britain."

The report concedes that power-to-liquid fuel will be more expensive to scale than other sustainable fuels, owing to its dependency on direct air capture (DAC) and green hydrogen technologies that are yet to be commercialised. But it notes that investment in these clean technologies could help decarbonise various sectors of the economy, not just aviation, stressing that direct air capture can be used as a carbon removal technology, while green hydrogen can be used for clean steel production, shipping, and to generate power through hydrogen fuel cells.

The government was considering a comment at the time of going to press. However, Ministers indicated in a recent consultation they are considering three types of sustainable aviation fuels: power-to-liquid fuel, waste-based biofuel, and recycled carbon fuel, which is produced from waste gases produced by the fossil fuel industry.

Althea Warrington, campaigns manager at climate charity Possible, said it was critical that Ministers move ahead with binding decarbonisation targets for the aviation industry.

"As this very practical report makes clear, e-fuels may be able to play an important role in cutting emissions from aviation," she said. "However, this vital goal won't be achieved without bold action and ambition from the government by bringing in binding targets for the aviation industry to clean up its act and taxing the polluting fuels it currently relies on."

Research published by Possible earlier this week warned the aviation sector had a poor track record at meeting voluntary carbon targets, noting that all but one climate targets established by avation players in the last 21 years had been missed.