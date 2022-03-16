The move towards a global plastics treaty marks a new chapter in the story of the circular economy

clock • 5 min read

Much remains to be done, but this year's UN Environment Assembly will go down in history as the moment the world decided to take a stand to address plastic pollution, writes Amcor's David Clark

The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi earlier this month marked a watershed moment in the battle against plastic pollution. 175 nations, spurred on by a passionate community of business and civil...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Insulation and heat pumps can deliver UK energy security more quickly than domestic gas fields

10 March 2022 • 4 min read
02

How Barry Gardiner helped slash my energy bills - and see the merits in behaviour change

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

EDF unveils plans for giant 500MW green hydrogen facility

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
05

Carbon credits now available from first 'Gold Standard'-approved carbon-removal technology

10 March 2022 • 2 min read

More on Recycling

The new Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System uses second life batteries from Jaguar's I-PACE test vehicles | Credits: Jaguar Land Rover
Recycling

Jaguar Land Rover partnership revs up plan to give new life to old batteries

Auto manufacturer announces partnership with Pramac to repurpose old electric vehicle batteries into portable energy storage units

Bea Tridimas
clock 15 March 2022 • 3 min read
Manchester City aims to encourage its fans to make 'environmentally conscious choices' | Credit: Manchester City
Recycling

Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

Football fans are being offered airmiles in return for disposing their used plastic bottles at newly-installed recycling pods at Manchester City FC's Etihad Stadium

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 March 2022 • 5 min read
EPR will encourage packaging procurers to use more sustainable materials
Supply chain

Plans for Extended Producer Responsibility reforms in 'limbo' as delay confirmed

Defra says 2023 timeline has been scrapped to allow department to take account of over 1,200 consultation responses, but campaigners fear move will undermine waste reduction efforts

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read