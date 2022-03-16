Sky-high energy bills send business investment in energy efficiency soaring

Investment in energy efficiency measures is soaring as UK businesses have looked for quick ways to curb their surging gas and electricity bills, according to a leading energy services company.

eEnergy announced this morning it has seen a 10-fold year-on-year increase in demand for its energy solutions, with a particular focus on energy efficiency measures that require no upfront investment, as businesses have sought to protect themeslves from the international gas price crisis.

The company, which manages energy for 1,800 customers across the public and private sectors, said it had witnessed an "inflection point" when it came to clean energy procurement and management plans, as organisations braced themselves for higher energy costs and continued volatility in gas and electricity markets.

eEnergy noted there were major savings to be made by organisations that invested in energy efficiency, calculating that UK businesses are losing around £33.9bn annually through wasted energy. Annual savings could be as high as £3.1m for heavy energy users, such as manufacturers and hospitals, that introduce quick and relatively simple energy saving solutions such as LED lighting upgrades and smart metering, it said.

Overall, the company noted that UK businesses currently waste enough energy annually to power the Greater London area for more than seven years.

Harvey Sinclair, CEO at eEnergy, said it was "disastrous" that 30 per cent of energy was "needlessly wasted" from commercial buildings.

"The escalating energy crisis has served as a wakeup call for businesses, charities and public sector organisations across the country who may be forced to lay off staff or take other drastic measures just to keep the lights and heating on," he said. "We want to make net zero possible and profitable for all organisations to ensure they can navigate this crisis and prepare themselves for the coming decade of energy transition, and persistent price volatility."

eEnergy said that 24.2 million tonnes of CO2 could be saved annually if every UK business invested in readily available net zero technologies. LED lighting can reduce a building's energy consumption by up to 30 per cent, it said, while implementing and tracking behaviour change measures using smart meter technologies could reduce energy use by a further 15 per cent in a typical business.

The London-based company has also reported growing interest from customers in moving away from fossil fuel generated energy to help deliver on net zero emissions goals, noting that 87 per cent of its latest energy procurement contracts involved delivering 100 per cent renewable energy.

