Survey: Net zero is a priority for four fifths of start-ups

Net zero is a top priority for four fifths of start-ups, according to new research from the Innovate UK, which reveals 72 per cent of early-stage businesses are working to achieve carbon neutrality while a further eight per cent are already carbon neutral or carbon negative.

The UK's government-backed innovation agency conducted research among 279 businesses that have been supported through the £250m Sustainable Innovation Fund to gauge their willingness to set emissions targets and support the net zero transition.

The results of the study, which were released yesterday, reveal that start-ups are "passionate about their climate impact", but are also divided over whether it should be deemed a priority over business growth.

Nearly half of start-ups said they believe they should balance growth and sustainability, versus four in 10 who believe growth should be prioritised, but start-ups should try to be sustainable in their activities wherever possible.

The research also found that start-ups believe that the number one thing they can do to reduce their carbon footprint is to innovate around a solution which combats climate change. However, a quarter of start-ups also highlighted the need to encourage sustainability in their supply chain and 17 per cent said they should prioritise reducing emissions from their own operations.

"Pioneering entrepreneurs are unsurprisingly future-focused, and recognise the need to balance growth and sustainability," said Jonny Voon, head of the Sustainable Innovation Fund at Innovate UK. "It's incredibly promising to find that so many early-stage companies recognise the need to achieve net zero in their operations and are passionate about innovating towards climate change solutions. They serve as an important reminder that profitability and sustainability are increasingly closely aligned and through innovation we can achieve both."

