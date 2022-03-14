Climate adaptation must be scaled now - here's how businesses can start

Nature-based actions within and beyond corporate supply chains can be taken today to boost resilience to shocks like floods, droughts and other extreme weather, explains Urs Dieterich, from the Landscape Resilience Fund
Business climate strategy, much like a Rubik's cube of choices and challenges, had a whole new dimension added earlier this month, when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) offered a stark...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial