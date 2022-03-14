Investor group urges aviation industry to curtail flight growth and scale up biofuels

Climate Action 100+ recommends its investor coalition - which is collectively worth $65tr - push airlines for 'strong, decisive action' on climate change
The global aviation industry could soon be facing growing calls from investors for it to curtail growth in air travel, ramp up low carbon biofuel investment, and clamp down on dubious carbon offsetting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial