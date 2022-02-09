We need to talk about ESG investors

Without harmonisation and common criteria, the ESG investment landscape will become a 'Wild West', argues techUK's Craig Melson
ESG investing is increasingly becoming more important - and rightfully so. If money makes the world go round, then we want to see it flow towards companies that have purpose, want to govern themselves...
