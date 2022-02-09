The cradle of credibility

Yesterday, a major new report emerged that sought to question the credibility of many leading corporate net zero targets. Such reports are both increasingly frequent and broadly welcome. If net zero strategies are to be of any use it is vital they are constantly scrutinised and any risks of 'greenwash' are assiduously policed.
But this report from the NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch hit particularly hard. It accused the net zero targets from many of the world's most climate-committed multinationals of having 'low...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial