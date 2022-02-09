Virgin Atlantic inks first commercial biofuels supply deal for Heathrow fleet

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Virgin Atlantic is aiming for 10 per cent of fuel used on its flights to comprise SAF by 2030 | Credit: Virgin Atlantic
Airline strikes deal with Neste and ExxonMobil to supply 2.5 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel during first half of 2022

Virgin Atlantic has signed a deal for 2.5 million litres of waste-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to supply aircraft at London Heathrow Airport over the next six months, after yesterday announcing...

'They are not inevitable': How can businesses trigger clean tech tipping points in the 2020s?

Asleep at the wheel? Why business may need a gear shift to keep up with EV market

