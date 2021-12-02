The flight used 100 per cent SAF in one of its engines | Credit: United Airlines

An aircraft using 100 per cent 'sustainable aviation fuel' (SAF) to entirely power one of its engines successfully flew between Chicago's and Washington D.C. yesterday, in what United Airlines has hailed as a first for the global aviation sector.

Taking off from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport with over 100 passengers on board, the United Airlines plane landed several hours later at Reagan National Airport in the US capital, marking the first commercial flight to use the lower carbon SAF biofuel without blending it with conventional jet fuel, it said.

Airlines are currently only permitted to use a maximum of 50 per cent blended SAF during flights, and as such the United 737 MAX 8 plane flew yesterday using 100 per cent unblended SAF in one engine, and conventional jet fuel in its second engine.

The SAF used in the aircraft engine was made up of around 80 per cent 'hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids' (HEFA) fuel, and 20 per cent 'Synthesised Aromatic Kerosene' (SAK) made from plant-based feedstocks, the airline told BusinessGreen.

United Airlines said it undertook the flight to prove there are no operational differences between using SAF and regular jet fuel in an aircraft engine, so as to highlight the potential for scaling up use of the fuel for commercial aviation in future.

The flight was operated in partnership with Boeing, jet engine venture CFM International, and sustainable fuels companies Virent and World Energy. Virent's technology allows 100 per cent drop in SAF, meaning the fuel used during the flight was compatible with existing aircraft fleets, United Airlines explained.

"United continues to lead from the front when it comes to climate change action," said CEO of United Airlines Scott Kirby, who was on board yesterday's flight. "Today's SAF flight is not only a significant milestone for efforts to decarbonise our industry, but when combined with the surge in commitments to produce and purchase alternative fuels, we're demonstrating the scalable and impactful way companies can join together and play a role in addressing the biggest challenge of our lifetimes."

The global aviation sector is estimated to account for 2-3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and with demand for air travel set grow in the coming decades, it is facing increasing pressure to find means of decarbonising flight.

SAF - a broad term for fuels made from bio-based sources or waste residues - has therefore been touted as a potential solution for driving down emissions from aircraft, reportedly offering an 80 per cent reduction on emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.

United Airlines is seeking to scale up its use of SAF as part of its borader target to eradicate 100 per cent of its emissions by 2050 without using carbon offsetting.

The airline also yesterday announced a a flurry of new partners joining its Eco-Skies Alliance program, an initiative designed to expand the customer base for SAF in order to scale up production and drive down costs. The latest partners to join yesterday include Maersk, Microsoft, Visa and Zurich North America.

Since its launch in April, the Alliance has contributed to the purchase of over seven million gallons of SAF, which is estimated to eliminate around 66,000 metric tons of GHG emissions, according to United Airlines. Other participants include DHL, HP and Nike.

Boeing's senior vice president of sales and marketing, Ihssane Mounir, also welcomed the latest SAF milestone yesterday.

"As an industry, we are committed to addressing climate change, and sustainable aviation fuels are the most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades," he said. "No one entity can decarbonise aviation alone and it will require partnerships like this to ensure aviation is safe and sustainable for future generations."