Weak voluntary carbon markets will kill our chances of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C

Mark Carney's Taskforce for Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets risks failing to tackle the problems that have long beset CO2 offsets, argues Greenpeace's Laura Casson
How much of this year can be summed up by a group of big hitters, clubbing together to write their own rules and declare themselves champions even if they lose the game they're playing? For most people...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial