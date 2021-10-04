Army fires up first of four giant solar farms

clock • 2 min read
Defense minister Jeremy Quin meeting soldiers at the new site (Credit: Cpl Danielle Dawson MOD Crown Copyright 2021)
Image:

Defense minister Jeremy Quin meeting soldiers at the new site (Credit: Cpl Danielle Dawson MOD Crown Copyright 2021)

Investment is part of Project Prometheus, designed to boost the Army's use of renewable power

The British Army's first photovoltaic solar farm has been officially opened, in the latest part of a £200m investment programme to increase the military's use of renewable power.

The huge site, the size of almost eight football pitches, is based at The Defence School of Transport (DST), Leconfield, and was built by Centrica Business Solutions.

The Army's Project Prometheus investment strategy will now see three more pilot sites open, providing it with an estimated £1m in efficiency savings and cut 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. Costs saved will then be reinvested into essential Army infrastructure, the government said.

Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin, officially opened the site late last week. "Today marks an important milestone in sustainability across defence," he said. "I was delighted to open the British Army's first solar farm which will play a vital role in reducing emissions."

The recent Defence Command Paper outlined plans to put innovation and green initiatives at the forefront of the Army's operations in the future. In April, the Army announced it was working towards a 2050 net zero target.

Director of Basing and Infrastructure, Major General David Southall, said: "Our first operational solar farm at Leconfield marks a key milestone in the Army's go-green agenda. It showcases our firm commitment to tackle the effects of climate change, harnessing renewable energy to power our estate." 

The project was also welcomed by Greg McKenna, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions, who said assisting the military with its decarbonisation plans highlighted how every part of society needed to adapt to help the UK achieve its overall net zero target.

"It will require a monumental effort to reach net zero, but by showing leadership on sustainability and carbon reduction, the Army has put in place a template which the rest of the public sector and industry can replicate," he said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

'Clean technology is just better technology': Netflix calls on suppliers and viewers to embrace net zero transition

Net Zero Festival: Google sets out on 'third decade of sustainable action'

Most read
01

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

• 3 min read
02

Racing ahead: Why climate change innovation isn't just about technology

• 3 min read
03

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read
04

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
05

Greencoat snaps up 36MW Andershaw wind farm from Statkraft for £120m

• 4 min read

More on Energy

China's highest wind farm in Yunnan Province
Energy

Global Briefing: China emissions on track to peak by mid 2020s

Plus Ford's major $11.8bn EV investment in the US, Germany's election fallout, the latest on India's NDC, and all the top green business news from around the world this week

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 9 min read
All businesses must have committed to achieving net zero by 2050 at the latest to bid for government contracts
Policy

Businesses must commit to net zero to bid for major government contracts

New measures coming into effect from this week ensure companies have to have net zero strategies in place before they can bid for government contracts worth over £5m a year

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read
The speakers were quizzed by the BBC's Roger Harrbin at the Net Zero Festival
Risk

Only policy action can avert 'carbon bubble' chaos, experts warn

Net Zero Festival: Leading figures from IEA, Carbon Tracker and Ceres unite in calls for more ambitious government action to shift away from fossil fuels

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 3 min read