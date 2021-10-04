Army fires up first of four giant solar farms

The British Army's first photovoltaic solar farm has been officially opened, in the latest part of a £200m investment programme to increase the military's use of renewable power.

The huge site, the size of almost eight football pitches, is based at The Defence School of Transport (DST), Leconfield, and was built by Centrica Business Solutions.

The Army's Project Prometheus investment strategy will now see three more pilot sites open, providing it with an estimated £1m in efficiency savings and cut 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. Costs saved will then be reinvested into essential Army infrastructure, the government said.

Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin, officially opened the site late last week. "Today marks an important milestone in sustainability across defence," he said. "I was delighted to open the British Army's first solar farm which will play a vital role in reducing emissions."

The recent Defence Command Paper outlined plans to put innovation and green initiatives at the forefront of the Army's operations in the future. In April, the Army announced it was working towards a 2050 net zero target.

Director of Basing and Infrastructure, Major General David Southall, said: "Our first operational solar farm at Leconfield marks a key milestone in the Army's go-green agenda. It showcases our firm commitment to tackle the effects of climate change, harnessing renewable energy to power our estate."

The project was also welcomed by Greg McKenna, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions, who said assisting the military with its decarbonisation plans highlighted how every part of society needed to adapt to help the UK achieve its overall net zero target.

"It will require a monumental effort to reach net zero, but by showing leadership on sustainability and carbon reduction, the Army has put in place a template which the rest of the public sector and industry can replicate," he said.