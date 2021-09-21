Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets has formed an independent governance body to oversee its efforts to "bring greater quality and integrity" to the trading of CO2 offsets, as the Mark Carney-led initiative gears up to publish its final recommendations next year.

The new umbrella body, which is to be led by 22 representatives from around the world, will also take over leadership of the Taskforce, which was launched last autumn by the former Bank of England Governor in his role as UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance.

Backed by over 250 global companies and NGOs, the Taskforce was set up to draw up plans to establish the infrastructure for a "high-integrity" voluntary carbon market that can help scale up the trading and exchange of carbon credits between firms working to meet net zero emission goals.

It was established in response to soaring demand for carbon offsets as growing numbers of companies look to invest in emissions reduction projects to help meet their climate goals, as well as widespread concerns that the global carbon offset market remains under-regulated, leading to swathes of 'greenwashing' projects that have failed to deliver promised CO2 reductions.

However, the carbon credit market and the work of the Taskforce remain controversial in some quarters, with a number of environmental campaign groups raising fears the expansion of the carbon offset market risks undermining efforts to get industries to cut their emissions at source.

As such, the Taskforce has sought to tread carefully in its efforts to develop global standards and governance for voluntary carbon markets, and following a consultation launched earlier this year over plans for a new governance board, it this week revealed the 22 figures selected to join the new group.

Bill Winters, chair of the Taskforce and also CEO of banking giant Standard Chartered, said the new governance body would bring together "some of the world's most experienced and knowledgeable individuals", including from sectors such as forest management and CO2 reduction technologies, as well as the finance industry and corporate world.

"The work of the governance body will be a cornerstone of the voluntary carbon markets, providing assurance and trust that carbon credits will do what they say - protect precious habitats, enable the transfer of, investment, wealth and skills into communities across the world, fund R&D to tackle emissions from hard to abate sectors, and above all reduce or remove emissions," he said. "The governing body will now start to progress this critical activity at pace."

Among the governance board's 22 members include BP's director of climate Jeff Swartz, Michael Hugman, director for climate finance at the Children's Investment Fund Foundation in the UK, as well as Climate Advisors Trust's managing director Mark Kenber.

Members of the governance body have been selected to reflect the diversity, skills mix, and "clout" required to rapidly progress the creation of high-integrity, scaled up voluntary carbon markets, the Taskforce said, with figures representing 12 countries from both richer and developing nations. A further three representatives from indigenous groups and local communities are also being sought.

The group stressed that the governance body had been composed to ensure that independent actors, including representatives of NGOs and civil society organisations, are in the majority, while still bringing in commercial experience of some market participants.

Taskforce chair Winters, as well as sponsor and International Finance President Tim Adams, will now hand over leadership of the Taskforce to the new board, and instead join the initiative's Senior Advisory Council.

A raft of other figures from organisations such as Conservation International, Verra, Climate Bonds Initiative, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), and the Institute of International Finance have also joining the new board of the Taskforce.

Recommendations currently being drawn up by the Taskforce - also known as Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) - are expected to be launched in a phased manner through 2022, with a high threshold for the supply of carbon credits expected to be set.

To be CCP compliant, carbon offset projects would need to have a clear, measurable, and direct impact on reducing carbon emissions, as well as full environmental and social integrity, with CCP accreditation to be administered via standard setters approved by the governance body, it said.

Dame Clara Furse, chair of the UK Voluntary Markets Forum, said "carbon credits were an important step in securing a path to net zero".

"The work of the Taskforce has been essential in setting out a clear pathway towards significantly scaling voluntary carbon markets, whilst ensuring they are transparent, well governed, verifiable, and robust" she said. "The climate benefits are clear, including enabling the efficient channelling of investment from the global north to support nations in the global south who have made significant Paris-based climate commitments and offer the world an array of nature-based solutions."

However, Greenpeace climate campaigner Louisa Casson raised concerns about the new board's memberhip, arguing that the inclusion of figures from companies such as Standard Chartered and oil and gas giant BP in overseeing governance of voluntary carbon markets "is seriously compromised", pointing out that the board includes only "one lone climate science voice".

"It's the climate equivalent of putting the fox in charge of the hen house," she argued. "This project still primarily looks for and by traders keen to profit off of a new market in carbon offsets and offer greenwashing services to big polluters. Today's board announcement has done little to quell worries that this market is anything but a fig leaf to hide the absence of genuine action to reduce carbon emissions."