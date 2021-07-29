ADVERTISEMENT

We won't get far without giving the public a voice in how the UK reaches net zero

Jo Furtado, WWF
clock 29 July 2021 • 4 min read

WWF's Jo Furtado explores how to drive up public engagement in the Net Zero Strategy in order to ensure ambitious action to combat the climate crisis

Transitioning to a net zero emissions economy isn't just a challenge from a technical or economic perspective. It also requires a shift in the way we all live our lives, from how we travel to the way we...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat deliver latest boost to plant-based food market

26 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Politics

The projects are designed to boost biodiversity and help combat climate change
Policy

Nature recovery and tree planting projects share £40m government funding

Some 90 projects aim to support 2,500 jobs and plant one million trees with grants from Defra's latest funding round

Bea Tridimas
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Peterhead power station in Aberdeenshire | Credit: iStock
Energy

Was the pandemic a watershed moment for the decline of fossil gas power across Europe?

UK and EU electricity demand may have nearly recovered from the pandemic, but the disruption has fundamentally blighted economics of fossil gas power, analysis suggests

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 6 min read
In defence of net zero
Editor's Blog

In defence of net zero

Concerns about the efficacy of net zero targets are justified, but could condemnation of the concept from Greta Thunberg and others inadvertently serve to undermine efforts to decarbonise?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 July 2021 • 15 min read