'Rigour and transparency': UK leads fresh drive to boost credibility of voluntary carbon markets

The UK is backing a new global drive announced this morning to boost "rigour and transparency" in the voluntary carbon market, in a bid to ensure corporate offetting practices are aligned with global climate goals.

The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), launched today with co-funding from the UK government and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, is aimed at helping to build a more robust voluntary carbon market, which is expected to boom over the coming decade as growing numbers of businesses look towards investing in carbon offsetting projects in pursuit of net zero targets.

In a statement, the group said it planned to address "credibility concerns" surrounding carbon offset markets and close a "number of critical gaps in voluntary carbon market integrity". It also said initiative was aimed at ensuring the market contributes to capping global temperature rise at 1.5C, the more stretching target set out in the Paris Agreement.

VCMI co-chair Rachel Kyte, former UN Secretary General for the Sutainable Energy for All initiative, said the world needed to rapidly move away from voluntary carbon markets that were "vulnerable to misuse and misinterpretation" as the business transition to a net zero economy gathered pace.

"VCMI represents a turning point in private sector climate action," she added. "We will work together to establish rigorous and transparent voluntary carbon markets - which incentivise meaningful climate action by businesses. Action that is underpinned by deep and rapid cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, and credible climate change science."

The VCMI confirmed it aimed to collaborate with various other initiatives working in the space, including the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets - a rule-making group comprised of hundreds of financiers, business leaders, commodities traders, scientists, and NGOs set up late last year by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney - as well as corporate climate standards body the Science-Based Targets initiative.

Calls have grown in recent years for more robust policing and governance mechanisms in the sector, with business leaders and civil society publishing guidance earlier this month that sets out how companies can embed natural climate solutions into their climate strategies in credible way.

While advocates argue carbon offset projects are critical to securing private investment in nature restoration initiatives, there remain significant concerns around ensuring projects traded in the voluntary carbon market credible and deliver promised benefits to the climate and local communities. There is also an intense debate around which industries should be able to purchase carbon offsets, amid fears the market will provide cover for large polluters taking minimal steps to reduce their absolute emissions.

Carney's Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets has drawn considerable criticism from green campaign groups and some carbon credit organisations, who have raised concerns that its vision leaves loopholes that could undermine the credibility of the market and encourage corporate 'greenwashing'.

Today, the VCMI emphasised that companies should turn to carbon credits as a "complement, rather than substitute" for their emissions reduction programmes and emphasised that credits must be high-quality and benefit host nations, and local communities and Indigenous groups.

This morning, it launched a consultation into how carbon credits could be credibly used and embedded into corporate net zero strategies, inviting civil society, the private sector, Indigenous peoples' groups, governments and others to take part.

The VCMI intends to publish formal guidance for the private sector later this year on the use of carbon credits, confirming its initial focus would be to explore what a credible corporate climate claim - for instance ‘net zero' or ‘carbon neutral' - should involve.

Alok Sharma, COP26 president-designate, urged all stakeholders to "engage as fully as possible" with the VCMI's work. "A robust voluntary carbon market can incentivise emissions reductions, encourage technology innovation, and promote reforestation while also helping to raise finance to tackle climate change," he said.

The UK's Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, also predicted the VCMI could ultimately lead to more robust corporate climate targets from companies. "Carbon markets can be catalytic in driving green innovation and today's launch of the UK's Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative will help in making greenwashing a thing of the past and ensuring climate targets are underpinned by real action," she said.

The initiative is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the COP26 Presidency and has been endorsed by US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry and the governments of Cambodia, Ghana and Kenya.

Kerry emphasised that companies could complement much-needed internal emissions reduction drives with support for climate actions beyond their business. "We welcome the VCMI's focus on clear norms for companies to use high-quality carbon credits, including toward their net zero targets in a way that is credible, transparent, and aligned with the goal to limit global warming to 1.5C," he added.

Tariye Gbadegesin, managing director of ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investment, will Kyte as co-chair of the VCMI's steering committee.

"In my 20 years as an investment professional in Africa, I've seen first-hand how important it is to mobilise private sector finance for climate change action," said Gbadegesin. "VCMI presents a significant opportunity to channel funding into these critical efforts, but as the markets scale, their integrity needs to be assured and aligned with net zero principles."

