Getting ready for mass EV roll out: How to build the data and physical infrastructure in time

techUK's Susanne Baker explores the urgent priorities that need to be tackled to prime the UK for electric vehicles
Market transformation of the mobility sector is firmly underway. Nearly 260,000 pure-electric cars are now on UK roads, compared to just 3,500 in 2013. But this is just the start. To meet climate targets,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial