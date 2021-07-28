ADVERTISEMENT

MPs join calls for zero emission vehicle mandate to push carmakers to 'up their game'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 3 min read
Consumers must shift their refuelling habits once they purchase an EV, MPs warn
Image:

Consumers must shift their refuelling habits once they purchase an EV, MPs warn

Transport Select Committee urges ‘clear policy framework’ to prepare market and drivers for end of fossil fuel car sales from 2030

MPs on the Transport Select Committee have today joined growing the growing chorus of calls for the government to introduce a zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate in a bid to accelerate the market for electric cars ahead of petrol and diesel sales coming to an end in 2030.

Among a series of recommendations for boosting supply and demand of electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of the 2030 phase out sales of fossil fuel cars and 2035 phase out of hybrids, the Committee called for regulatory requirements for carmakers to sell a minimum proportion of zero emission cars which trends upwards over time, or - if unable to reach targets - to purchase credits from from other manufacturers.

The policy would offer a significantly boost for the EV market over the coming years, and in doing so make zero carbon vehicles more accessible for more drivers, a report by the Committee today argues.

The Committee is not the first to call for ZEV mandate to drive the uptake of battery cars in recent months. Backbench Conservatives, former government ministers Amber Rudd and Andrea Leadsom, think tank Green Alliance, and the government's climate advisory body the Climate Change Committee are all among advocates of the policy, pointing to its success in California where it has significantly boosted the state's EV market.

The government plans to hold a consultation over potentially introducing a ZEV mandate in its Transport Decarbonisation Plan earlier this month, however Huw Merriman, chair of the Transport Select Committee, said this intervention was "not enough on its own".

"Charging electric vehicles should be convenient, straightforward and inexpensive and drivers must not be disadvantaged by where they live or how they charge their vehicles," Merriman said. "Shifting the subsidy from the taxpayer to the manufacturer will incentivise those who deliver the fewest electric vehicles in our showrooms to up their game."

Elsewhere in its report, the Transport Committee has urged the government to work closely with National Grid to map areas where electric car charging infrastructure is scant, grid upgrades and connection costs are expensive, and the business case for investment in charging infrastructure is weak.

It also calls on the government to meet its commitment to regulate interoperability between different public charging networks and operators to ease the charging experience for drivers, and to provide better pricing transparency for public charge points in order to help protect consumers from excessive charges.

The cost discrepancy between charging at home and charging in public spaces also needs addressing, the report states. At present home charging is subject to five per cent VAT, which is significantly less than the 20 per cent rate for on-street charging.   

In the homes, meanwhile, the enerty sector should be required to encourage drivers to charge at times where there is less demand on the electricity grid, and to use pricing and tariffs to shift  behaviour away from conventional refuelling habits towards ‘a little but often' approach, the report argues.

"Putting guarantees in place on infrastructure is crucial but one report after another flags concerns to government about the provision of electric car charging infrastructure," Merriman said. "Let ours be the last: It's time that Ministers set out the route map to delivering a network of services for everyone across the UK. To help consumers see their route to a zero-emission world, choosing to run an electric vehicle must be as seamless as possible."

Responding to the Committee's report, a Department for Transport spokesperson said the government wanted the UK to have "one of the best electric vehicle infrastructure networks in the world".

"As more people make the switch to electric, we want chargepoints to be accessible and affordable right across the country, which is why we welcome the Transport Select Committee's report," they said. "Alongside our new ambitious phase out dates, we have announced £1.3bn to accelerate the roll out of charging infrastructure, targeting support on motorways and major A roads to dash any anxiety around long journeys, and installing more on-street chargepoints near homes and workplaces to make charging as easy as refuelling a petrol or diesel car. "

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

UK's leading house builders plot net zero road map for sector

Reports: Government mulls gas boiler phase out delay amid cost concerns

Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Report: Food waste crisis worse than thought, as farm waste tops one billion tonnes

21 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
05

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

22 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: Tesla
Automotive

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

CEO Elon Musk confirms plans on Twitter to begin allowing access to rival EV brands at its US supercharger network later this year, with global network to follow suit

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 26 July 2021 • 3 min read
Mercedes-Benz drives forward electrification plan with new 2030 target
Automotive

Mercedes-Benz drives forward electrification plan with new 2030 target

German auto giant confirms plans for a 'profound reallocation of capital' as it announces it is to invest £34bn and build eight gigafactories in support of its EV strategy

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 July 2021 • 3 min read
Credit: ASDA
Automotive

Asda to switch entire fleet of 600 company cars to electric

Following feedback from staff on its company car offering, the supermarket said it would ensure only electric vehicles are leased to employees by 2025

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 July 2021 • 2 min read