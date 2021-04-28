The public want green taxes, but will the government deliver?

  • Libby Peake, Green Alliance
Green Alliance's Libby Peake reflects on new survey results that reveal significant public support for a major overhaul of the UK's green taxes

Tax is one of the most powerful tools the government has at its disposal to address the challenges of the 21st century. In combination with the right regulation, targets and strategies, taxes could be...

