States and regions urged to boost climate ambition in wake of Climate Leaders Summit

States and regions urged to establish net zero targets in wake of flurry of new national goals announced last week at Climate Leaders Summit

California, Catalonia, and South Korea's Chungnam Province have teamed up to launch a major appeal for states and regions around the world to establish commitments to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century.

The Under2 Coalition, which brings together leaders of more than 220 regional and state governments around the world, said it was launching the global call to action in the wake of last week's US-hosted Climate Leaders Summit, which saw the national governments of US, Canada, and Japan significantly enhance their 2030 climate targets.

However, just nine per cent of states and regions in the world's largest emitting countries have made net zero commitments so far, according to figures compiled earlier this year by think tank ECIU and research group Oxford Net Zero. Experts have warned that meeting global climate targets will be impossible without the support of subnational governments, given their crucial role in delivering policies to curb the climate impacts of emissions-intensive sectors such as transport, energy, and land use.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom emphasised states and regions had a responsibility to take a leadership position on climate action and drive efforts to cap global temperature rises at 1.5C.

"State and regional governments are punching above their weight in the fight against climate change, showing the world what it will take to tackle this existential crisis head-on," he said. "With all that is at stake, California, as co-chair of the Under2 Coalition, is inviting fellow states and regions to meet this moment and commit to setting net zero emissions targets and making bold commitments to meet those targets as soon as possible."

The Under2 Coalition, which is a campaign partner of the UN Race to Zero campaign, emphasised states and regions signed up to the initiative had achieved significant emissions reductions in recent years, noting that its members had slashed their emissions by 16 per cent on average compared to their respective base years. Scotland, Wales, Bristol, and Greater Manchester are all members of the scheme, and Scotland - a co-chair of the coalition - recently helped launch the Net Zero Futures scheme, an initiative which supports subnational governments in setting and reaching net zero targets.

Tim Ash Vie, director of the Under2 Coalition Secretariat at the Climate Group, emphasised that states and regions that did not commit delivering net zero emissions risked missing out on investment and jobs. "There is also an economic risk to being left behind," he said. "The green global recovery is a huge investment opportunity, and regional leaders will be best placed to secure the huge dividend in jobs that is now set to come from transitioning our transport and energy systems."

The call to action for states and regions to embrace net zero targets comes as reports have emerged suggesting the White House is considering a new clean energy standard that would require the US grid to source 80 per cent of its power from emissions-free sources by 2030.

A White House insider told Reuters President Joe Biden was considering the clean power target as a stepping stone that would help the nation achieve a net zero emissions grid by 2035, a goal long endorsed by the President.

Low carbon sources currently meet 40 per cent of US power demand and doubling clean electricity's share of the grid would require significant solar and wind generation capacity to come online, as well as the deployment of energy storage and flexible grid technologies to balance an increasingly intermittent grid.

The report notes that the proposed 2030 clean energy standard could be passed into law without the support of Republicans in the Senate through a budget reconciliation process.

As expected Republicans have objected to the Biden administration's proposed timeline for the new standard, arguing it will prove too expensive and result in job losses in the fossil fuel sector.