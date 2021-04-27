Real Estate and net zero carbon: Collaboration will be key

  • Shuen Chan, Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets
Shuen Chan at Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets explains how investors, property firms, and tenants will all have to work closely together if net zero emissions are to be achieved

Implementing a net zero carbon strategy for real estate assets is challenging and yet has huge potential opportunities. It's well-known that the built environment is estimated to generate around 40% of...

