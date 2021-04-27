AECOM beefs up net zero goals in pursuit of 'sustainable legacies'

Infrastructure consulting giant pledges deliver net zero operational emissions by end of 2021 in support of push to deliver science-based cuts to direct emissions by 2030

Global infrastructure consultancy AECOM has this week announced a string of ambitious environmental and social targets, including a pledge to reach operational net zero emissions by the end of this year.

The commitment to offset all operational emissions from this year was accompanied by a new target to achieve "science-based net zero" emissions by 2030 through a raft of measures designed to slash the company's direct emissions. Specifically, it said it would decarbonise its fleet vehicles, switch to renewable energy tariffs, work with suppliers to cut their emissions and consider carbon impacts in its procurement decisions, and implement a 50 per cent reduction in business trave by the end of the decade. It also pledged to initiate projects that harness nature-based solutions to offset any residual carbon emissions.

The net zero targets provide the centrepiece of the company's new environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, titled 'Sustainable Legacies', which promise to slash the environmental impact of both the company's operations and its global client base.

The strategy also features the company's ScopeXÔ initiative to reduce carbon emissions through design best practices, by examining and reducing the footprint of infrastructure projects across their entire life-cycle. AECOM said that through the strategy ESG action plans would be implemented on all other significant projects to reduce their carbon impact by at least 50 per cent. And to more effectively measure ESG risk factors for potential projects, AECOM said it will deploy a governance framework supported by leadership accountability, monitored ESG targets, and the external reporting of performance in line with respected industry benchmarks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

"As leaders of our industry, we have a responsibility to embed ESG principles into everything we do and partner with our clients and communities to advise on their efforts to advance complex, multi-decade sustainability initiatives," said Troy Rudd, AECOM's chief executive. "With nearly 50,000 talented engineers, scientists, architects, consultants, program and construction managers, along with our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team, we are energised by the impact of our work and how we can contribute positively to society and the planet."

The AECOM announcement is part of a major wave of net zero and ESG commitments from leading corporates in recent months. Just last week the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, which is working to secure credible net zero strategies from leading businesses ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit this autumn, announced over 2,150 companies have now signed up to the campaign.

The ramping up of decarbonisation commitments has been broadly welcomed by environmental groups and investors, but it has also sparked warnings that companies need to accompany net zero targets with credible emission reduction plans and investment strategies that can deliver rapid and sustained real world cuts in emissions.

In addition to its emissions goals, AECOM's new strategy also includes proposals to enhance workforce diversity and equity, with a near-term target to ensure women comprise at least 20 per cent of senior leadership roles and 35 per cent of the overall workforce.