On track? Why the railway sector fears a 'boom and bust' approach to net zero journey
British railway industry urges government to end development 'hiatus' for rail electrification, warning UK cannot meet its net zero goals if lines are not upgraded
Like the rail replacement bus services they typically necessitate, electric train infrastructure projects in the UK have endured a frustratingly stop-start history. The soaring costs and year-long delays...
LGIM inks £85m sustainable financing deal for leading housing association
Company inks long term sustainability-linked financing deal with Believe Housing to support developer's decarbonisation plans
Ibstock green lights plans for 'world's first' net zero brick factory
Pioneering firm approves plans for multi-million pound investment in pathfinder project designed to halve the carbon intensity of brick manufacturing
Real Estate and net zero carbon: Collaboration will be key
Shuen Chan at Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets explains how investors, property firms, and tenants will all have to work closely together if net zero emissions are to be achieved