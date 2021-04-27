On track? Why the railway sector fears a 'boom and bust' approach to net zero journey

On track? Why the railway sector fears a 'boom and bust' approach to net zero journey
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

British railway industry urges government to end development 'hiatus' for rail electrification, warning UK cannot meet its net zero goals if lines are not upgraded

Like the rail replacement bus services they typically necessitate, electric train infrastructure projects in the UK have endured a frustratingly stop-start history. The soaring costs and year-long delays...

To continue reading...

More on Rail

More news