Investors managing $11tr of assets urge banks to curtail fossil fuel financing

Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change calls on banks to back their net zero pledges with moves to halt support for fossil fuels and activities that drive deforestation

A coalition of major investors managing a combined $11tr of assets worldwide is calling on the banks to boost their 2050 climate goals by curtailing financing of activities that contribute to deforestation, land-use change, and fossil fuel expansion.

Aviva Investors, Legal & General Investment Management, Sarasin & Partners, and the Church Commissioners for England are among nearly three dozen investors which have today joined together in urging major banks to set "enhanced net zero targets" that include interim emission reduction goals, commitments to scale up green finance, and pledges to withdraw financing from recipients showing no evidence of transitioning towards a low carbon future.

The appeal, which has been convened by European membership body the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), targets 27 of the world's largest banks, including Barclays, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Groupe Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America.

It comes as banks face growing pressure to match their recently adopted 2050 net zero financed emissions targets with efforts to stop financing fossil fuel companies in the short term, with today's call to action coming just weeks a major report revealed how the 60 biggest banks globally ploughed $750bn into fossil fuel companies in 2020, marking a $40bn increase from 2016 levels.

At the same time, however, several of the banks targeted by IIGCC - Bank of America, Citi and JP Morgan - have in recent weeks unveiled new multi-trillion dollar climate finance commitments for the coming decade.

The IIGCC has today published a paper setting out its expectations for how banks should demonstrate alignment with the Paris Agreement. It emphasises that public net zero commitments need to be matched with board accountability for the delivery of net zero, regular disclosure in line with the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines, and explicit criteria for the withdrawal of activities that are not aligned with the Paris Agreement.

All net zero targets must have a "primary focus" on ensuring indirect emissions are brought down to net zero by 2050, it states, noting that the lion's share of banks' emissions are associated with financial services such as commercial, project and retail lending, investment banking and securities trading.

Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the IIGCC, said banks had a major opportunity to drive the net zero transition. "With fossil fuel financing increasing since 2016, the time to act is now," she said. "Investors are calling on banks to make enhanced net zero commitments, with clear interim targets, focused on reducing their indirect emissions to zero. Organisational net zero commitments will not have the impact needed - just as asset managers and asset owners are making commitments focused on their portfolios rather than their direct emissions. Net zero commitments must drive real change."

The IIGCC's guidelines recommend banks establish transparent sector and industry emissions pathways to guide their financing policies, and curtail financing of fossil fuel exploration and production, as well as activities that cause deforestation and damaging land-use change. "Investors expect that activities already generally incompatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement are prioritised for curtailed financ­ing," it states. "This includes coal mining, coal-fired power generation and oil sands extraction, but also those activities causing emissions through unsustainable deforestation and land use change, in both devel­oped and emerging countries."

It also calls on banks to encourage clients and customers to prioritise absolute emissions reductions by retiring carbon intensive assets or retrofitting them with green technologies, ahead of supporting unproven negative emissions technologies. Moreover, emissions reductions arising from green finance should not be used as offsets to balance continued support for fossil fuel assets, it adds.

"These investor expectations, launched today, send an unequivocal message: capital needs to start shifting now, not tomorrow, if we are to protect our collective future," said Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at Sarasin & Partners. As things currently stand, she warned that "too many banks are failing to consider climate harm when they make financing decisions, and too much money is being ploughed into carbon-intensive activities that we so desperately need to move away from".

The move comes a month after the launch of IIGCC's 'Net Zero Investment Framework', which offers asset managers guidance on how to decarbonise their portfolios.

Bess Josse, head of responsible investment at the Church Commissioners for England, said investors and banks would have to work together to decarbonise their activities in line with global climate goals. "The investor expectations provide clear guidance to banks as to the steps investors want to see them take to improve their contribution to a net zero economy and the engagement-focused approach will allow for the best ideas to be tabled," she said. "It is imperative that we all work together, collaboratively, to achieve the changes necessary to protect the planet for future generations."