Why was the Green Homes Grant scheme scrapped so quickly?
It is vital the government come up with a series of new initiatives to ensure Boris Johnson's proud green boasts to the UN really do become a reality in our housing stock
It is just nine months since the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced he was launching a new Green Homes grant scheme, allocating an initial £1.5bn over the opening six-month period from October 2020. In...
More news
Aldi debuts packaging-free products trial
Supermarket becomes latest retailer to explore the potential for packaging-free groceries
Future Buildings Standard: Building professionals and green NGOs slam 'significant shortcomings'
21 organisations call for new National Retrofit Strategy in letter to top civil servant at housing ministry, warning current standards lack 'vision and ambition’
Europe's wind sector weathers pandemic with €43bn investment in 2020
UK leads the way as Europe's onshore and offshore wind sector sees investment grow 70 per cent, despite Covid-19 disruption
Octopus Energy expands offering through tie-up with energy non-profit Ebico
Strategic partnership aims to offer two new green energy tariffs to low income customers