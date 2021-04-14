Why was the Green Homes Grant scheme scrapped so quickly?

  • Andrew Warren
It is vital the government come up with a series of new initiatives to ensure Boris Johnson's proud green boasts to the UN really do become a reality in our housing stock

It is just nine months since the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced he was launching a new Green Homes grant scheme, allocating an initial £1.5bn over the opening six-month period from October 2020. In...

