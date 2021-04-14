CowCredits: Mootral aims to cut cattle burps through carbon offset offer

The climate impact of beef and dairy farming has come in for increasing scrutiny in recent years

Firm seeking $2.5m in backing for its plan to fund farmers' use of methane-reducing cattle feed through CO2 offsets

Companies and individuals may soon be able to pay cows to burp less in return for carbon offset credits, under plans being developed by Swiss-British agritech firm Mootral to fund the use of methane-cutting cattle feed on farms.

Touted as the "world's first cattle-generated carbon credits", Mootral aims to sell CO2 offsets generated through the reductions in emissions that result from its ruminant feed supplements, which it claims can curb methane emissions from cows by up to 38 per cent while also increasing milk yields.

At present, such supplements come at an additional cost for farmers, and so in order to encourage their uptake more widely, Mootral wants to provide its cattle feed at zero cost to farmers, with funding instead generated through the sale of carbon offsets that it has dubbed 'CowCredits'.

As such, the company is seeking a further $2.5m investment through its current seed funding round - with a series A round to follows later in the year - to help scale up its carbon offsetting programme, which it said offered a "huge opportunity" for the agricultural sector to reduce its emissions.

"Cows play an important role in our ecosystem, improving soil quality and supporting carbon sequestration, as well as providing a great source of nutrition," said Mootral CEO Thomas Hafner. "It's time for us to help them become part of the solution in the global fight against climate change. By bringing down methane emissions, which is 84 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years, Mootral is a scalable technology that opens a window of opportunity to avert climate catastrophe while we decarbonise the economy."

Currently Mootral claims its supplements are used by a number of commercial dairy across Europe - including Brades farm in Lancaster, which supplies barista milk to coffee shops such as Gail's bakery chain - but the firm said it also plans to begin piloting the use of its products in the beef rearing market across the US and Europe later this year.

If all of the world's 1.5 billion cows were provided with Mootral Ruminant for a year, the company claims the resulting reduction in methane emissions would equate to taking 330 million European cars off the road while generating half a billion carbon credits.

Mootral claims its CowCredits are already eligible for use as part of global carbon reduction efforts, including the global aviation industry's CORSIA scheme, and that the global carbon market is expected to surge in the coming years as governments and companies seek to drive down their emissions in line with net zero targets. At present the global market is worth around $215bn, it said, but this is expected to grow even further after a 34 per cent annual increase in 2019.

Hafner said its CowCredits offered "superb value to buyers, make a real difference to emissions, and help sustain our ancient farming communities and traditions".

"I'm on a mission to make this feed supplement available at no cost to all cattle farmers eventually but I need forward-thinking investors to get on board today for that to happen and to help us scale up internationally," he said. "We're seeking investors who want to tackle climate change globally but to make a difference locally. Ethical investors who hope to support farmers within their supply chains to cut emissions whilst also being able to increase yields and sell their milk at a premium."