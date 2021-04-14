Octopus Energy expands offering through tie-up with energy non-profit Ebico

Octopus Energy Group is set to become one of the largest renewables operations and investors in Europe | Credit: Octopus Energy

Strategic partnership aims to offer two new green energy tariffs to low income customers

Fast-expanding green energy supplier Octopus Energy has teamed up with non-profit energy firm Ebico to provide customers with two new tariffs offering 100 per cent renewable electricity.

As part of a new strategic partnership announced yesterday, Ebico said it would retain its brand and responsibility for acquiring new customers, while Octopus Energy supply energy and provide services to Ebico's customers.

Initially, two new energy plans are being offered to customers of Ebico, a social enterprise founded 23 years ago in a bid to make low carbon energy affordable for low income households. The first is designed for credit meter customers, while the other is for those supplied via a prepayment meter, it said.

Phil Levermore, CEO of Ebico, said the partnership would "greatly improve the quality of the service offered to our customers" and would enable the non-profit to continue its quest to make sustainable warmth affordable to everyone, especially those on lower incomes.

"We are delighted that Octopus Energy shares our focus on the twin imperatives of home energy decarbonisation and affordability," said Levermore. "Together we are resolute that the interests of low income households should not be forgotten in Britain's vital transition to net zero."

It follows Ebico's move under the auspices of British Gas after the latter snapped up Ebico's previous energy supplier partner Robin Hood Energy.

Octopus Energy, meanwhile, has been at the forefront of a flurry of announcements in recent months. The company has recently added 2.8GW of renewable power capacity across Europe, launched a salary-sacrifice scheme to help drive electric vehicle uptake, and unveiled plans for a "pioneering" green energy research centre.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, global director for product and marketing at Octopus Energy, welcomed the Ebico brand's move into the company's 'white label' stable.

"Octopus are delivering award-winning service and 100 per cent green electricity to more than two million homes in the UK already," she said. "With Ebico on our side, we know we can have an even greater impact and accelerate the transition to a green energy future."