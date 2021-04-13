People want a carrot (not stick) approach to low carbon food

  • Dr Lorraine Whitmarsh, University of Bath
Most people want a persuasive 'carrot rather than stick' policy approach to encourage greener diets, explains Climate Assembly UK expert lead Dr Lorraine Whitmarsh from the University of Bath

Recent headlines suggesting the UK government might slap a carbon tax on burgers and the great British banger have reignited controversy about what tackling the climate will mean for our food. The rumours...

