People want a carrot (not stick) approach to low carbon food
Most people want a persuasive 'carrot rather than stick' policy approach to encourage greener diets, explains Climate Assembly UK expert lead Dr Lorraine Whitmarsh from the University of Bath
Recent headlines suggesting the UK government might slap a carbon tax on burgers and the great British banger have reignited controversy about what tackling the climate will mean for our food. The rumours...
Inside the net zero target bonanza: Why the 'decade of transition' will require stronger climate targets
Latest update from investor-backed Transition Pathways Initiative reveals number of 'credible' net zero targets have doubled over the past year, but warns the majority of high-carbon companies are yet to establish climate plans in line with global climate...
Top US business leaders urge Biden to deliver 'bold' 2030 emissions goal
Over 300 of America's largest firms back open letter to President Biden calling on him to set a 2030 target to cut emissions by at least 50 per cent against 2005 levels
'Zap Flash': Good Energy to offer electric vehicle drivers free power
Good Energy becomes latest energy supplier to introduce innovative time of use tariff that promises to slash EV recharging costs
Electricity North West debuts £2bn green upgrade plan
Power network operator seeks public feedback on ambitious five year green grid investment programme