One year on: UK power sector emissions fell 7.6 per cent during pandemic

Wartsilla publishes scorecard ranking the electricity sector carbon reductions of the 10 largest European economies since the first spate of Covid lockdowns

The UK's power-related carbon emissions fell 7.6 per cent over the past 12 months as coal power plants shuttered across the nation and demand for electricity nosedived during the country's multiple lockdowns, according to data published this morning by Warstilla.

The reduction in emissions from the power sector places the UK firmly in the middle of a league table published this morning by the Finnish power technology company, which compares the carbon reduction performance of the continent's 10 largest economies during the pandemic.

Warstilla's analysis calculates that the overall energy load dropped by 5.4 per cent across the UK during the pandemic, with the remaining carbon reductions delivered by a 42.2 per cent reduction in coal generation over the 12-month period since 1 April 2020.

The closure of a number of coal power plants in Austria and Spain shot the two nations to the top of the league table, which notes that Austria saw the largest percentage drop in emissions, at 28.8 per cent, enabled by the closure of the country's largest coal plant in April of last year. Meanwhile, Spain saw the largest absolute drop in tonnes of carbon emissions - 10.2Mt of CO2 - after closing seven coal plants last June.

Overall, carbon emissions across Europe fell by 36.7Mt of CO2 during the 12 month period, amounting to a seven per cent decline compared to the 12 months prior, Warstilla said.

However, Tom Meski, senior market development analyst, warned emissions would rebound alongside energy demand as Covid restrictions are lifted, adding that concerted action was required to ensure emissions continued to decline in the years following the pandemic.

"The impact of Covid is like achieving a gold medal while spraining both ankles in the process," he said. "We've achieved record breaking carbon reductions, but our global economy has been put under intense strain. One year since lockdowns began, we must now focus on a strategic, scientific, and intelligent approach to cutting carbon emissions that enables us to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement while actually benefitting our economy and improving our quality of life."

Today's analysis also raises the alarm over the sluggish decarbonisation progress seen in some European economies. For example, Germany, the EU's largest economy, saw the carbon intensity of its power sector rise by 2.4 per cent, according to the update, despite the fact overall carbon emissions fell by 2.0Mt of CO2 to 154.2Mt of CO2 as total generation dropped by 4.1 per cent.

Belgium was ranked last on Warstilla's league table, with an increase in power-related carbon emissions of four per cent, making it the only country in the league table whose emissions rose during the pandemic. France ranked second last, with carbon emissions falling by just 0.5 per cent. However, the two countries already have significantly less carbon-intensive power systems than most other countries on the league table, with the exception of Sweden and Austria.