BlackRock and Temasek announce multi-billion dollar climate tech venture capital push

New Decarbonisation Investment Partnership to be backed by an initial $600m, with a view to raising billions of dollars for late stage venture capital deals

BlackRock and Temasek have today announced they are to team up to form a major new partnership focused on delivering late stage venture capital and early growth private equity investment funds that support the development of a net zero emission economy by 2050.

Dubbed Decarbonisation Partners, the move brings together two of the world's largest asset managers in the form of US financial giant BlackRock and Singapore-based Temasek.

The firms said they intend to commit a combined $600m in initial capital to invest in multiple funds launched by the partnership, including $300m of seed capital for a first fund that is aiming to raise a total of $1bn.

BlackRock and Temasek said they were seeking to raise third-party capital from investors who are committed to achieving a net zero emission economy. Reports suggested the venture could ultimately raise up to $5bn.

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said investment in innovative and emerging companies was essential if the world is to meet its climate goals.

"The world cannot meet its net zero ambitions without transformational innovation," he said in a statement. "For decarbonization solutions and technologies to transform our economy, they need to be scaled. To do that, they need patient, well-managed capital to support their vital goals. This partnership will help define climate solutions as a standalone asset class that is both essential to our collective mission and a historic investment opportunity created by the net zero transition."

His comments were echoed by Dilhan Pillay, chief executive at Temasek International, who stressed that "bold, aggressive actions are needed to make the global net zero ambition a reality".

"Decarbonization Partners represents one of several steps we are taking to follow through on our commitment to halve the emissions from our portfolio by 2030, and ultimately move to net zero emissions by 2050," he said. "Through collective efforts with like-minded partners, we will be able to create sustainable value for all of our stakeholders over the long term, and investors will have the opportunity to help deliver innovative solutions at scale to address climate challenges."

The firms said the new venture would focus on early stage growth companies targeting "proven, next-generation renewable and mobility technology including emerging fuel sources, grid solutions, battery storage, and electric and autonomous vehicle technologies as well as in building and manufacturing sectors to drive decarbonisation, resource efficiencies, and material and process innovation".

The partnership is the latest in a string of moves across the asset management industry to step up investments in clean technologies and low carbon infrastructure following a wave of new net zero portfolio commitments from leading fund managers.

Late last month BlackRock was amongst a host of top firms to sign up to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, while just last week the company launched a number of new climate and environmental, social, governance (ESG) funds.

However, both BlackRock and the wider sector have faced on-going criticism from environmental groups and some sustainable investors who accuse the industry of largely failing to translate new net zero commitments into comprehensive strategies to rapidly reduce their exposure to fossil fuel assets. Critics have also highlighted how many ESG funds continue to support carbon intensive firms and do little to mobilise investment in the innovative and disruptive clean tech companies that are essential for accelerating the net zero transition.

As such, BlackRock and Temasek's new venture is likely to be seen as a significant move that could help turbocharge the expansion of the growing band of companies that boast proven clean tech but are struggling to scale up their operations.