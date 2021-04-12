'A lot of mainstream financiers saw us as a bunch of hippies': James Alexander reflects on UKSIF at 30
As the UK's Sustainable Investment and Finance Association celebrates 30 years of existence, CEO James Alexander discusses what is in store for the sector over the next three decades
As businesses, governments, and civil society increasingly rally around the net zero by 2050 mission, there are understandable fears in some quarters that 30 years is too tight a time frame to deliver...
Warming up: EnergyNest secures €110m investment boost for thermal battery vision
European thermal battery developer inks major investment agreement with Infracapital as it seeks to accelerate roll out of industrial heat storage technologies
Business leaders call for VAT tax break for 'green' products
Bosses of Arrival, Ecotricity, and Bulb are among more than 30 business leaders to urge government to take step to make low carbon products and solutions more affordable for consumers
Green Hydrogen for Glasgow: ScottishPower debuts plans for 'UK's largest electrolyser'
Major new Scottish facility to harness wind and solar power to produce green hydrogen
'A truly momentous occasion for glass': Diageo produces glass whisky bottles in waste-powered furnaces
Drinks giant claims biofuel furnaces tested in trial will reduce carbon footprint of glass manufacturing by 90 per cent and thus boost sustainability of its “grain-to-glass” supply chain