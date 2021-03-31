The UK must ensure best available cost assumptions underpin its net zero stategy
Investor appeal for capital intensive low-carbon activities risks being reduced if policy strategies overstate costs by assuming high interest rates, explains Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group' Beverley Cornaby
The UK is at a pivotal moment in developing the plans required to deliver its target of net zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest. At the end of last year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out...
WRI: Primary rainforest destruction increased 12 per cent between 2019 and 2020
Update from NGO’s Global Forest Watch scheme highlights that deforestation of tropical forests crucial for biodiversity and storing carbon continue to rise
G20 central banks failing to turn climate advocacy into action, research finds
Despite growing focus on risk disclosure and green investing, few central banks have taken concrete actions to cut off support for fossil fuels, Positive Money claims
Volkswagen of America to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in green marketing push
All electric vehicles sold in the US roads will be brandished with Voltswagen name, company confirms