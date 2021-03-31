The UK must ensure best available cost assumptions underpin its net zero stategy

  • Beverley Cornaby, Prince of Wales Corporate Leaders
Investor appeal for capital intensive low-carbon activities risks being reduced if policy strategies overstate costs by assuming high interest rates, explains Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group' Beverley Cornaby

The UK is at a pivotal moment in developing the plans required to deliver its target of net zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest. At the end of last year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out...

