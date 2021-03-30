Getting hot under the collar about heat
As the Non-Domestic Renewable Heat incentive comes to an end, there is no comparable scheme to replace it, leaving a huge gap in heat decarbonisation policy gap, explains REA chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska
At the end of last year, the Energy White Paper was released. While the REA, of course, welcomed the lofty ambitions of the government, we made it clear that net zero could not be achieved by aspiration...
More news
Climate-safe sex? Durex owner Reckitt signs up as 'hygiene partner' for COP26
Consumer goods firm signs on as latest sponsor for Glasgow climate summit as it teams up with WWF and commits to producing Fair Trade condoms
Greener TV: ITV and Sky announce raft of climate initiatives
The British broadcasters, who are both committed to reach net zero by 2030, have announced ambitious new climate initiatives in the past week
Race to Zero: Third of UK's biggest companies now committed to net zero targets
AstraZeneca, BT Group, Sainsbury’s, and Unilever are among the British corporate giants who have signed up to the UN's flagship Race to Zero campaign