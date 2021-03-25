UK offshore wind: Industry predicts £60bn investment blitz to drive 69,000 jobs

The forecast is outlined in a new report from the OWIC, which details £60bn of planned investment in offshore wind between now and 2026

The UK's offshore wind industry is already the world's biggest - and it is set for booming growth over the next five years, according to new research from the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC).

The government and industry-backed group predicted the private sector will invest more than £60bn in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind projects between now and 2026, leading to a near-tripling in the number of jobs across the industry, from 26,000 currently to 69,800 in just five years time.

Most of the jobs will be created in more deprived parts of the country, including the north east of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Anglia, and Scotland, the research finds. Annual investment in the industry will average £10.1bn over the next five years, it adds, peaking at £10.6bn in 2026 alone.

The optimistic projections are detailed in the Offshore Wind Skills Intelligence Report, commissioned by the OWIC's Investment In Talent Group and published today. The survey - which is by far the most comprehensive yet conducted in the UK into the near-term economic potential of offshore wind - was carried out by RenewableUK, the National Skills Academy for Rail, and independent data analysts Opergy Ltd. For the first time, it encompasses both direct and indirect employment related to the industry, accounting for 60 and 40 per cent of the offshore wind-related jobs market, respectively. It also includes self-employed people, who make up 14 per cent of the total workforce, according to the research.

The wide range of jobs linked to the offshore wind industry includes engineers, project managers, software designers, component manufactures, turbine technicians, welders, deep sea divers, boat crews, and helicopter pilots. nearly 80 per cent of these jobs are highly skilled technical and management roles, the report notes, while apprenticeships make up 1.8 per cent of the UK workforce, half of which are in Yorkshire and the Humber. The industry has committed to raising the share of apprentices in the industry to 2.5 per cent as soon as possible, as it looks to address on-going concerns about a potential green skills gap in the coming decades.

"The environmental benefits of our world-leading offshore wind sector are clear to see, but as this study shows we'll also have tens of thousands more jobs created in the sector in just the next few years alone," said energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, responding to the report's findings.

Over 80 per cent of offshore wind jobs are currently located outside London and the south east, the research finds. Scotland has the highest proportion with 30 per cent of the workforce, Yorkshire and The Humber has 15 per cent, while the north east and east of England boast 10 per cent each. The forecast suggests that these regional shares will be largely maintained as the total level of jobs increases over the course of the next decade, providing sustained long-term growth in these areas.

"The UK offshore wind industry employs thousands of people in parts of the country which other sectors fail to reach and which need levelling up the most," said Danielle Lane, OWIC industry chair and UK country manager for Vattenfall, offering the example of the planned new offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing plant on Teeside, which was announced earlier this month by GE Renewable Energy.

In another clear sign of the scale of the investment anticipated in offshore wind over the years ahead, energy giant RWE today announced plans to invest £3bn in a giant, 1.4GW offshore wind project on Dogger Bank, 195km off the north-east England coastline.

Named Sofia, the project is set to boast a single offshore converter platform, with the electricity generated transported via a high voltage direct current export cable to Redcar, Teesside, the firm said.

Onshore enabling works will begin this spring, RWE added, with offshore construction slated for 2023 and final project completion expected by the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Through this decision, we strengthen our commitment to growing and investing in renewable energy in the UK, and to playing a significant part in helping deliver the UK's ambition to grow offshore wind capacity to 40GW by 2030," said Tom Glover, chief commercial officer at RWE, referencing the ambitious offshore wind target adopted by the UK government in 2019.

"Through our investment, Sofia presents a great opportunity for RWE to unlock long-term local jobs, and business benefits, while delivering new renewable energy for over 1.2m UK homes every year."