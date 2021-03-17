Making climate a UK foreign policy priority is a start: Delivering it will be tough
"I'm gutted we didn't make it." Those were the words of then UK deputy prime minister John Prescott in 2000 after a failed round of UN climate negotiations. It's rare to see a UK politician as senior...
Back to Top
More news
'Forceful and accelerated': Top investor body predicts global climate policy response
Principles for Responsible Investment analysed policy trends to formulate detailed predictions on the likely extent of government intervention in key sectors of the economy as the net zero transition progresses
AFC Energy and Mace join forces to swap diesel for hydrogen in UK construction
The construction industry is seeking ways to replace diesel generators as a source of temporary power on construction sites
'ACE' sustainability roadmap targets waste and emissions from beverage packaging
The new roadmap is published a year after the EU first unveiled its ambitious circular economy action plan to cut waste, emissions and pollution