Lord Adair Turner: Net zero transition promises 'attractive' returns for pension funds

The switch to a net zero economy provides the opportunity for attractive returns for pension funds, even if they are "not shoot the lights out returns", according to influential businessman and economist Lord Adair Turner.

Turner, whose many past roles include leading the CBI as Director-General, as well as chairing the Climate Change Committee and the Financial Services Authority, said that as real yields on gilts sit in negative territory, investment in the infrastructure to support a zero carbon energy and electricity system could provide real returns of between two per cent and four per cent.

His comments came yesteday morning at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) Investment Conference, at which the former Pensions Commission chairman said finance needed, and would want to, support the green transition.

"Finance has to support this massive new clean electricity system, and this is a system which is likely to create lots of opportunities at the relatively low risk and relatively low return, but still attractive return, end of the spectrum, provided one creates good power market structures with contract certainty over many years," said Lord Turner.

Speaking in his capacity as chairman of the Energy Transitions Commission, the crossbench life peer said infrastructure projects would act like an annuity.

"Given an environment where you are pension savers, that ought to be an attractive form of investment and attractive in particular in today's environment," he explained.

Noting that the real return to maturity of 3.5 per cent plus indexation of bonds in the 1990s has fallen to minus one per cent now, he added: "What we now have in the infrastructure of the energy system is a huge opportunity to receive returns of two, three or four per cent real return."

But Lord Turner did warn schemes that were certain "red lines" that should not be crossed when investing for a sustainable future. "Nobody should be funding new coal plant developments or new coal mines," he said. "But if you turn to the oil and gas sector, there will have to be a gradual transition and one should be supporting companies with clear plans to get to net zero even if they can't do it tomorrow."

His comments echosed those from PLSA chairman and PTL managing director Richard Butcher who recently told PP that trustees faced a "murky, dirty world" of ESG compromises, and could not rule out investments in, for example, oil companies as they are also among the greatest investors in green energy.

In addition to the traditional investment opportunities in companies, Turner said there were also "plenty of opportunities" to invest in alternatives, including the new technology that are needed to solve the transition problem: "If you back them, they will give higher return but with higher risk."

Nevertheless, he gave just a 30 per cent chance to "solve this in a reasonable fashion" and a 70 per cent chance that "we are going to fail and hand on to our children and grandchildren a really nasty environment". This is despite, he said, having the technology to solve it.

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.