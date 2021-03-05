Public ownership of private companies and net zero: What should governments do?
State ownership is likely to increase during a recession - the UK government should ensure state-owned firms adhere to climate risk and responsible investment principles, argue ClientEarth's James Thornton and the University of Oxford's Ben Caldecott
The Covid-19 pandemic has generated unprecedented support for private companies from the public purse and there are no signs of this trend abating as the pandemic drags on into 2021. As a result, we can...
More news
Zemo Partnership: High-blend renewable fuels offer 'immense opportunity' to cut HGV emissions
Fresh analysis argues greener fuels are critical to decarbonising a heavy-duty road transport sector that is lagging on electrification
MPs urge Boohoo to link executive bonuses to green fashion goals
Environmental Audit Committee calls on controversial fast fashion retailer to link multi-million pound executive bonus scheme to achievement of sustainability targets
Sold on climate action: Auctioneer Christie's eyes science-based net zero goal
Firm claims it is the first auction house to apply for accreditation for its decarbonisation plan from the Science-Based Targets initiative