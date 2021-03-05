Public ownership of private companies and net zero: What should governments do?

  • James Thornton, ClientEarth, and Ben Caldecott, Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

State ownership is likely to increase during a recession - the UK government should ensure state-owned firms adhere to climate risk and responsible investment principles, argue ClientEarth's James Thornton and the University of Oxford's Ben Caldecott

The Covid-19 pandemic has generated unprecedented support for private companies from the public purse and there are no signs of this trend abating as the pandemic drags on into 2021. As a result, we can...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news