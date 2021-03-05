'COP26 is a few months away': MPs slam UK government's 'lack of plan' for Climate Summit and net zero transition
But government rubbishes 'nonsense' claims from two MP committees that UK lacks coordinated net zero strategy and clear outcomes for UN climate summit
The government has come under fire from MPs over its preparations for the COP26 Summit and the absence of a co-ordinated strategy for delivering net zero emissions by 2050, with two Parliamentary committees...
More news
Goldman Sachs commits to net zero financed emissions by 2050
US investment bank joins Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and JP Morgan Chase in pledging to slash emissions from its financing activities over the coming decades
Zemo Partnership: High-blend renewable fuels offer 'immense opportunity' to cut HGV emissions
Fresh analysis argues greener fuels are critical to decarbonising a heavy-duty road transport sector that is lagging on electrification
Public ownership of private companies and net zero: What should governments do?
State ownership is likely to increase during a recession - the UK government should ensure state-owned firms adhere to climate risk and responsible investment principles, argue ClientEarth's James Thornton and the University of Oxford's Ben Caldecott...
'COP26 is a few months away': MPs slam UK government's 'lack of plan' for Climate Summit and net zero transition
But government rubbishes 'nonsense' claims from two MP committees that UK lacks coordinated net zero strategy and clear outcomes for UN climate summit