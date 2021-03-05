'COP26 is a few months away': MPs slam UK government's 'lack of plan' for Climate Summit and net zero transition

Boris Johnson launching COP26 at the Science Museum in January 2020
But government rubbishes 'nonsense' claims from two MP committees that UK lacks coordinated net zero strategy and clear outcomes for UN climate summit

The government has come under fire from MPs over its preparations for the COP26 Summit and the absence of a co-ordinated strategy for delivering net zero emissions by 2050, with two Parliamentary committees...

