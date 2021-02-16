Reinventing the car industry: Transparency as a driver for change
All electric vehicle manufacturers should disclose their production-related impact, argues Polestar's Fredrika Klarén
The UK is the latest example of governments around the world taking measures to speed up the shift to electric vehicles as a large-scale, sustainable solution. That's great, but if we are looking to create...
More news
Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance: Blended finance needed to drive climate investment
The $5.1tr investor group pledges to work with asset managers to develop blended finance vehicles that can help spread the risks of investing in nascent green technologies
The Hy Life: UK's first hydrogen-fuelled show homes to open Gateshead
Set to open to the public in April 2021, the two semi-detached homes in Gateshead will showcase a range of hydrogen-fuelled appliances, BEIS said
Reinventing the car industry: Transparency as a driver for change
All electric vehicle manufacturers should disclose their production-related impact, argues Polestar's Fredrika Klarén
HM Treasury's Net Zero Review: The bedrock of a just transition?
As COP26 approaches the government must take every opportunity to lead on decarbonising in a fair and equitable way, writes Esin Serin from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment