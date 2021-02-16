Reinventing the car industry: Transparency as a driver for change

  • Fredrika Klarén, Polestar
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

All electric vehicle manufacturers should disclose their production-related impact, argues Polestar's Fredrika Klarén

The UK is the latest example of governments around the world taking measures to speed up the shift to electric vehicles as a large-scale, sustainable solution. That's great, but if we are looking to create...

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news