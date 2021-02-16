HM Treasury's Net Zero Review: The bedrock of a just transition?
As COP26 approaches the government must take every opportunity to lead on decarbonising in a fair and equitable way, writes Esin Serin from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Net zero requires coordinated and consistent action across all levels of government. Without this, hard won credibility can be quickly lost, as the recent approval of a new coal mine in Cumbria illustrates....
Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance: Blended finance needed to drive climate investment
The $5.1tr investor group pledges to work with asset managers to develop blended finance vehicles that can help spread the risks of investing in nascent green technologies
The Hy Life: UK's first hydrogen-fuelled show homes to open Gateshead
Set to open to the public in April 2021, the two semi-detached homes in Gateshead will showcase a range of hydrogen-fuelled appliances, BEIS said
Reinventing the car industry: Transparency as a driver for change
All electric vehicle manufacturers should disclose their production-related impact, argues Polestar's Fredrika Klarén
