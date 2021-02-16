HM Treasury's Net Zero Review: The bedrock of a just transition?

  • Esin Serin, LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As COP26 approaches the government must take every opportunity to lead on decarbonising in a fair and equitable way, writes Esin Serin from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment

Net zero requires coordinated and consistent action across all levels of government. Without this, hard won credibility can be quickly lost, as the recent approval of a new coal mine in Cumbria illustrates....

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news