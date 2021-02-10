If the UK is to achieve net nero, a carbon tax is not the silver bullet
Carbon taxes can work well in some parts of the economy, but are not always the right mechanism, writes Energy Systems Catapult chief executive Philip New
The Prime Minister and Chancellor have asked all departments to produce plans to 'price' carbon across all areas of the economy. This could be a defining step on the UK's journey to cut carbon emissions,...
Wood Mackenzie: Almost half of global vehicle sales in 2050 will be zero emission
Analyst cautions that demand for fossil fuel from automotive market will only drop by 24 per cent by 2050, despite bullish predictions for EV market
Defra unveils £10m fund to drive private investment in nature projects
Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF) promises £100,000 grants for woodland, peatland and habitat restoration projects that can then harness further private investment
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Brambles' JJ Freijo
VIDEO: Head of sustainability at the 'invisible backbone' of the global supply chain sits down with BusinessGreen's James Murray to explain how the firm is helping its customers to drive net zero right across the value chain