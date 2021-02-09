The UK government will have to increase its hydrogen production target - how bold will it be?
The PM's 10 Point Plan targets 5GW of UK hydrogen production by 2030, yet Scotland, Wales and NI combined look set to go higher, explains Beyond2050 founder Rob Dale
Today Kwasi Kwarteng will take on his first BEIS oral questions session in his new role as Secretary of State. He will face a question from former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on hydrogen, and he...
Poll: British exporters 'overwhelmingly' back more climate action from UK Export Finance
It comes amid revelations UKEF is still considering support for a host of overseas fossil fuel projects, despite recent pledge from PM to put an end to such backing
CDP: Companies facing $120bn in environmental supply chain risks by 2026
Analysis of data from 8,000 firms disclosing to CDP reveals huge and growing costs of inaction to address climate and environmental threats to corporate supply chains
'Time is of the essence': Elon Musk unveils $100m carbon capture competition
Tesla CEO said solutions able to remove one US ton of carbon from the air or ocean daily are eligible to enter the prize, which launches in April