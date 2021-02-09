National Infrastructure Bank: Business leaders urge government to guarantee long-term survival of green bank

Bank dubbed 'Green Investment Bank 2.0' by Business Secretary should be given legal mandate to tackle regional inequalities, help achieve net zero, and reverse decline of nature, according to green finance and business leaders

A coalition of sustainable business and finance leaders has urged the Chancellor to put in place measures that guarantee the National Infrastructure Bank's longevity and independence as part of its preparations to launch the public investment bank this Spring, warning the government that it must "learn the lessons" from the privatisation of the UK's first public green bank less than four years ago.

Directors and chief executives from the Aldersgate Group, the Confederation of British Industry, UKSIF, the Green Finance Institute, Aviva Investors, UK100, the IIGCC, and the Trades Union Congress have written to the government this morning with a series of recommendations for the design and mission for the public investment bank, which was announced by the Treasury last November.

The groups have urged the government to enact measures that can prevent a repeat of 2017, when the former Prime Minister David Cameron' approved the sale of the UK's original taxpayer-backed green infrastructure bank, the Green Investment Bank, to Australian banking group Macquarie just five years after its launch. The move to sell the public institution, which helped accelerate the growth of the UK's wind industry was heavily criticised by green groups, opposition politicians, and MPs on the public accounts committee.

As such, today's letter and accompanying policy briefing paper argues the government should guarantee the long-term survival of the new public bank so as to allow its activities to focus on the UK's multi-decadal goals, give market participants confidence the bank will not be sold, and thus encouarge long-standing partnerships and projects. It also calls for the right expectations and incentives to be created for the bank's leadership team.

"If the National Infrastructure Bank is to have a long-term impact, the government must learn the lessons from the UK's privatisation of the Green Investment Bank and put in place an explicit commitment from Government as to its longevity and independence," they write. "This will help ensure that its institutional focus is long-term and that decision making, internal incentives and external buy-in are supportive of its mission and goals."

The groups argue the bank's primary objective should be to "genuinely address market failures" and act as a de-risking vehicle to 'crowd in' private capital in support of the technologies, skills, and institutions necessary to build a net zero emission economy. Examples of sectors where the new bank could play a key role include hydrogen production, carbon capture technology, and natural capital and nature-based solutions, the groups said.

Moreover, the bank should be given a legal mandate to level up regional inequalities, achieve the UK's net zero emissions target, and reverse the decline of the natural environment, they note, highlighting how the government faces the "triple crisis of climate, biodiversity and Covid-19".

Announcing the bank in last autumn's Spending Review, the government said its intention was for the bank to be operational by the Spring. It confirmed it would be able to provide guarantees as well as debt, equity, and hybrid investments, in addition to lending and advising local authorities on new projects.

Further details about the National Infrastructure Bank's operations, mandate, and scope are expected to be set out by the Chancellor in next month's Budget.

In today's letter, the business leaders argue the bank should be fully independent from government and led by an experienced public banker and a board which reflects the sectors with which the bank will interact. It should also have sufficient funding to carry out its mission and functions, they add.

Finally, the signatories called on the National Infrastructure Bank to have the power to access capital markets for both debt and equity, and to create opportunities for citizens to participate and invest in the UK's transition to a net zero emissions economy.

